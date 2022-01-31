Michael Gove wants ‘Christian forgiveness’ for the Partygate revellers – 12 biblical takedowns

News

After his brief spell at GB News, Sunday night saw the return of bulldog journalist Andrew Neil to a channel with a viewership that couldn’t fit into a single branch of McDonald’s – Channel 4.

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance, with police and civil service investigations underway and party members turning on him.@afneil looks at what comes next for the beleaguered prime minister. Tonight at 6.45 on @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/uWnby9yH6k — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) January 30, 2022

His Dispatches documentary, Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out Of Road? was very much a ‘Does what it says on the tin’ broadcast. It featured interviews with people with the inside scoop, such as James Forsyth – the husband of Partygate casualty Allegra Stratton – and Lord Frost, the Brexit negotiator who resigned in protest against the deal he himself had negotiated.

Neil also interviewed an apparently contrite Michael Gove, who made this extraordinary statement.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that mistakes were made and he’s taken responsibility for those. I’m sure that when the report is published there will be from individuals concerned recognition, contrition and so on and you know we owe them an element of Christian forgiveness.”

If the reaction of tweeters is any measure of people’s feelings – he hasn’t got a prayer.

1.

The party which voted not to feed vulnerable children during a pandemic & Number 10 partied as people died alone pic.twitter.com/R0SiHnnAp2 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 30, 2022

2.

How many more times? It’s not just the parties, the animals, the cronyism, it’s the lying, the covering-up, the gaslighting that’s the problem https://t.co/hevrMzQ6et — Martin (@_SmartUK) January 30, 2022

3.

Why would you need Christian forgiveness if you haven't broken the law? https://t.co/ha9RFkPcAX — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) January 30, 2022

4.

Well, we’ve certainly been on a journey from “the rules were followed at all times” https://t.co/kgl6bhiQFG — Alan White (@aljwhite) January 30, 2022

5.

Well I'm an atheist so no. https://t.co/XmHu6lqmTY — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) January 30, 2022

6.

Oh you want some Christian forgiveness now? Then how about a little bit of confession first? Instead of “forgive me Father for I have sinned, it’s been two days since I was last caught red-handed”https://t.co/RTGm0QDBgb — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) January 30, 2022

7.

Most Britons like most voters aren't Christians. Quite apart from Gove talking balls. pic.twitter.com/l8ZdvV2ouZ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 30, 2022

8.

Do you think HMRC will show Christian forgiveness if I file my tax return late? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G5n8nGV9E6 — Billy Misanthrope 🌘 (@BillyVacant) January 30, 2022

9.

You’re getting mixed up between a sin and a crime. Sins might be forgiven, but crimes should be prosecuted. https://t.co/M5zEgezOdE — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 30, 2022

10.

*Jesus spits out mouthful of wine* https://t.co/xRKmPI6yep — Mike Stafford (@faithfulpundit) January 30, 2022

11.

Will they offer 'Christian forgiveness' to people who are a minute late for a Universal Credit appointment? https://t.co/xjCHPe3XCH — verycentrist (@verycentrist) January 30, 2022

12.

Cake ambush survivor pointed out a potential sticking point.

Turning the other cheek 18 times is a bit of an ask. — Michael🌱 Ⓥ #FBPE. Cake ambush survivor. (@changed_gear) January 30, 2022

