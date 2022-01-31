News

Michael Gove wants ‘Christian forgiveness’ for the Partygate revellers – 12 biblical takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2022

After his brief spell at GB News, Sunday night saw the return of bulldog journalist Andrew Neil to a channel with a viewership that couldn’t fit into a single branch of McDonald’s – Channel 4.

His Dispatches documentary, Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out Of Road? was very much a ‘Does what it says on the tin’ broadcast. It featured interviews with people with the inside scoop, such as James Forsyth – the husband of Partygate casualty Allegra Stratton – and Lord Frost, the Brexit negotiator who resigned in protest against the deal he himself had negotiated.

Neil also interviewed an apparently contrite Michael Gove, who made this extraordinary statement.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that mistakes were made and he’s taken responsibility for those. I’m sure that when the report is published there will be from individuals concerned recognition, contrition and so on and you know we owe them an element of Christian forgiveness.”

If the reaction of tweeters is any measure of people’s feelings – he hasn’t got a prayer.

Cake ambush survivor pointed out a potential sticking point.

Source Spectator Image Screengrab