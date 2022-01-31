Laurence Fox has Covid days after wearing a ‘no vaccine needed’ T-shirt – only 5 responses you need

Pics

You’ll no doubt remember a few days ago Laurence Fox went viral when he posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a ‘ no vaccine needed’ T-shirt.

I really like my new t shirt. pic.twitter.com/Gov9ifEKrd — Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) January 26, 2022

Now the vaccine sceptic and anti-lockdown campaigner has revealed he’s got Covid.

In other news, felt shivery and crap yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!) On the #Ivermectin, saline nasal rinse, quercetin, paracetamol and ibruprofen. More man flu than Wu-flu at the moment. pic.twitter.com/oYd7KaQAP9 — Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) January 30, 2022

We hope he’s not got it too bad and makes a speedy recovery.

It generated no end of comment on Twitter, of course, and these might well by the only five responses you need.

So Laurence Fox has #COVID… I hope he gets over it. But the irony of:

– getting a condition you haven't taken seriously

– diagnosing using tests you don't believe in

– using unapproved medication to treat it, despite stating that you rely on your immune system Gurl… 🙄🤦‍♂️ — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) January 30, 2022

Laurence Fox’s immune system has failed him, it seems. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) January 30, 2022

What I can’t get my head around is that Laurence Fox says he doesn’t want to vaccine because it’s ‘not sufficiently tested’. Yet he’s taking Ivermectin, which is untested and unlicensed in humans?!? — The Mothership (@yoghurteater) January 31, 2022

Who gave ivermectin to Laurence Fox? Siegfried Farnon? — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) January 30, 2022

To conclude …

I wish Laurence Fox a very speedy recovery – but it’s important to stress there is no clear evidence that Ivermectin (a horse de-wormer) reduces the risks of catching Covid, or its severity. We do have excellent evidence-based Covid treatments, though. https://t.co/qzsmcJsHmh — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 30, 2022

And this.

How Laurence Fox sees himself v how everyone else sees him: pic.twitter.com/7aE6rYHjaP — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 30, 2022

