Laurence Fox has Covid days after wearing a ‘no vaccine needed’ T-shirt – only 5 responses you need
You’ll no doubt remember a few days ago Laurence Fox went viral when he posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a ‘ no vaccine needed’ T-shirt.
I really like my new t shirt. pic.twitter.com/Gov9ifEKrd
— Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) January 26, 2022
Now the vaccine sceptic and anti-lockdown campaigner has revealed he’s got Covid.
In other news, felt shivery and crap yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!)
On the #Ivermectin, saline nasal rinse, quercetin, paracetamol and ibruprofen.
More man flu than Wu-flu at the moment. pic.twitter.com/oYd7KaQAP9
— Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) January 30, 2022
We hope he’s not got it too bad and makes a speedy recovery.
It generated no end of comment on Twitter, of course, and these might well by the only five responses you need.
Started Going pic.twitter.com/Bu0j0sgDDx
— Otto English (@Otto_English) January 30, 2022
So Laurence Fox has #COVID…
I hope he gets over it. But the irony of:
– getting a condition you haven't taken seriously
– diagnosing using tests you don't believe in
– using unapproved medication to treat it, despite stating that you rely on your immune system
Gurl… 🙄🤦♂️
— Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) January 30, 2022
Laurence Fox’s immune system has failed him, it seems.
— Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) January 30, 2022
What I can’t get my head around is that Laurence Fox says he doesn’t want to vaccine because it’s ‘not sufficiently tested’. Yet he’s taking Ivermectin, which is untested and unlicensed in humans?!?
— The Mothership (@yoghurteater) January 31, 2022
Who gave ivermectin to Laurence Fox? Siegfried Farnon?
— Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) January 30, 2022
To conclude …
I wish Laurence Fox a very speedy recovery – but it’s important to stress there is no clear evidence that Ivermectin (a horse de-wormer) reduces the risks of catching Covid, or its severity.
We do have excellent evidence-based Covid treatments, though. https://t.co/qzsmcJsHmh
— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 30, 2022
And this.
How Laurence Fox sees himself v how everyone else sees him: pic.twitter.com/7aE6rYHjaP
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 30, 2022
