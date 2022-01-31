Pics

Laurence Fox has Covid days after wearing a ‘no vaccine needed’ T-shirt – only 5 responses you need

Poke Staff. Updated January 31st, 2022

You’ll no doubt remember a few days ago Laurence Fox went viral when he posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a ‘ no vaccine needed’ T-shirt.

Now the vaccine sceptic and anti-lockdown campaigner has revealed he’s got Covid.

We hope he’s not got it too bad and makes a speedy recovery.

It generated no end of comment on Twitter, of course, and these might well by the only five responses you need.

To conclude …

And this.

