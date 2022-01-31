News

Ian Blackford had to leave the Commons for refusing to mislead parliament about the PM misleading parliament

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2022

Although Sue Gray had her fangs pulled by the Met’s investigation of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall, the report she was allowed to publish was still pretty damning by anyone’s standards.

Her assessment that there had been a failure of leadership, along with the Met investigation, led to the public, opposition MPs – and some backbench Tories – to conclude that the PM should step down.

Ahead of Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons, the leader of the SNP in Westminster, Ian Blackford, had this to say.

He repeated his point in parliament, incurring the wrath of the Speaker.

This is where it all gets a bit Twilight Zone. Under parliamentary rules, it is forbidden to call another member of the House a liar even if there’s proof that they have lied.

By refusing to mislead the House by adding ‘inadvertently’ to his statement that Boris Johnson had misled the House, Ian Blackford broke the rules.

I’m not given to saying “I can’t even”, but I can’t – and neither could these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

If Johnson wants to be remembered as the man who broke up the United Kingdom, top work.

