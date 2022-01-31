Entertainment

GB News got two fingers from Twitter for its cringeworthy interview with a Winston Churchill impersonator

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 31st, 2022

On the 30th of January 1965, the late prime minister Winston Churchill was given the first state funeral for a non-royal. On the 30th January 2022, GB News brought on a *checks notes* Winston Churchill impersonator to talk about the politician – in character.

Never in the field of British TV was such a cringeworthy section broadcast by so many to so few. No offence meant to Stan Streather, the actor who performs as ‘Winstan Churchill’, who was just making the most of a gig.

We’re not entirely convinced that “Even from the back, you look like him.” was the compliment Anne Diamond seemed to think, but there you are.

These tweeters gave it two fingers.

Historian Lisa Wade had this educated take on the whole thing.

Source GB News H/T @brokenbottleboy Image Screengrab