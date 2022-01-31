GB News got two fingers from Twitter for its cringeworthy interview with a Winston Churchill impersonator

Entertainment

On the 30th of January 1965, the late prime minister Winston Churchill was given the first state funeral for a non-royal. On the 30th January 2022, GB News brought on a *checks notes* Winston Churchill impersonator to talk about the politician – in character.

Never in the field of British TV was such a cringeworthy section broadcast by so many to so few. No offence meant to Stan Streather, the actor who performs as ‘Winstan Churchill’, who was just making the most of a gig.

We’re not entirely convinced that “Even from the back, you look like him.” was the compliment Anne Diamond seemed to think, but there you are.

These tweeters gave it two fingers.

1.

This is an actual thing that happened on an actual TV channel today. pic.twitter.com/ziH0RynE9B — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) January 30, 2022

2.

GB News have invited on a Winston Churchill impersonator for the anniversary of his funeral. Satire has nothing on this. pic.twitter.com/MxvPhR1fPL — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) January 30, 2022

3.

On my show tomorrow: Socrates, Genghis Khan, Napoleon Bonaparte, Beethoven, Billy the Kid, Sigmund Freud, Joan of Arc & Abraham Lincoln. They *all* furiously condemn anybody still supporting Boris Johnson.

(Hi @ed_solomon!) https://t.co/rGl7pY9bPg — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 30, 2022

4.

Miss a time when The Day Today was a satire & not a template for news broadcasting https://t.co/v7UxIDm4qA — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) January 30, 2022

5.

These are the end days… https://t.co/qnL1rLlX4W — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 30, 2022

6.

Coming Up: GB News will be re-enacting the Bengal Famine. https://t.co/Pf4WBFnFKk — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) January 30, 2022

7.

It's like GB News have given the reins to some giddy, old, soused Tory widow that runs the Constituency Party stall for the village fete and then all her "good ideas" get implemented and broadcast to the nation. pic.twitter.com/KEDPXQtVNo — Scott Agnew (@scottagnew) January 30, 2022

8.

A deranged television channel larping as news, and a man cosplaying as Churchill. https://t.co/PHyk2ZAREI — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) January 30, 2022

9.

England officially jumped the shark. Cancel it https://t.co/8xXlT8iyc6 — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 30, 2022

10.

I really hope they have an actor dressed as Hitler with a hole in his head for VE day. https://t.co/2tsQggyyg3 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 30, 2022

11.

The Spitting Image puppets are a lot more realistic these days… https://t.co/rMT8NwR8DQ — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) January 31, 2022

Historian Lisa Wade had this educated take on the whole thing.

As someone who specialised in Churchill’s relationship with the press over the course of two degrees, I can safely say he’d never have appeared on GB News in any form. https://t.co/vEWicNal5P — Lisa Wade 💙 (@fenwench) January 30, 2022

