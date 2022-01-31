Twitter

People have been coming up with fake Wordle Facts – 17 funny favourites

Poke Staff. Updated January 31st, 2022

There’s no getting away from the viral word puzzle, Wordle. Even if you don’t play it, it’s all over social media – either people sharing their scores or posting about it.

It obviously inspired the hashtag round-up folks, because they set their followers this challenge.

As always, they stepped up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2