People have been coming up with fake Wordle Facts – 17 funny favourites

There’s no getting away from the viral word puzzle, Wordle. Even if you don’t play it, it’s all over social media – either people sharing their scores or posting about it.

Duolingo watching me do the wordle every day pic.twitter.com/GyGpDZcFkl — Lauren Scharf (@LLcoolscharf) January 20, 2022

The social contract we are all upholding to not spoil the day's Wordle has slightly restored my faith in humanity. — Sarah Bessey (@SarahBessey) January 25, 2022

There’s really two types of Wordle folks. Those who go for speed, get it as quickly as possible even if it takes many guesses and those who take their time but as few guesses as possible. Often times these two people are married to each other. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 29, 2022

It obviously inspired the hashtag round-up folks, because they set their followers this challenge.

As always, they stepped up.

#FakeWordleFacts it's a secret recruiting tool for code breakers and colored square enthusiasts — 🍁Canadian Fletchy☘ (@Darth_Pingu) January 30, 2022

#FakeWordleFacts Every 27th Wordle contains an umlaut. — The Levity Dept. (@LevityDept) January 30, 2022

People that hate Wordle enjoy sitcoms with laugh tracks #FakeWordleFacts pic.twitter.com/001b92mdl7 — teatime75 (@teatime75) January 30, 2022

#FakeWordleFacts If you guess the word correctly 6 days in a row, the seventh is given to you pic.twitter.com/7QGseqFmH9 — Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷🍻 (@Anythingpork) January 30, 2022

If I don’t post my score, it didn’t happen. #FakeWordleFacts — Brian Whelmingly🌓 (@OhWhelm) January 30, 2022

#FakeWordleFacts

Wordle died for our sins 7×7 5/6 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — TunaOfTheSky (@tunaofthesky) January 30, 2022

