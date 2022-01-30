17 of the many things married people miss about being single

Life

We’re not sure if u/Morticiar is thinking of getting married, but if they are, then the answers to this question might be a make or break situation.

Married people of Reddit, what do you miss about being single?

1.

Things being where I left them.

Linison

2.

Only you decide what to watch at what volume.

AMadcapLass



Via

3.

Not having to justify myself to another adult if I’m getting takeout 2 days in a row.

InannasPocket

4.

Hanging out in bed until two in the afternoon on a Saturday without anyone hassling you.

Morticiar



Via

5.

When I’m cleaning my wife will try to help and it’s not helpful at all. Her heart is in the right place, but the rest of her is in the way.

MoonpiesForMisfits

6.

Not being beaten in my sleep by my wife. I BOUGHT A KING SIZE BED SO YOU COULD FIGHT YOUR DREAM NINJAS ON YOUR SIDE OF THE BED! STAY AWAY FROM ME!! PLEASE!!

loopie1192

7.

Sleeping in the middle of the bed like a starfish.

VodkaMargarine

8.

I could go without all the rank-ass farts.

widespreadpanda

9.

The excitement of first dating someone you like.

peenpeenpeen



Via