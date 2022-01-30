People love how this contractor bested a demanding employer with facts
There aren’t many people who don’t enjoy seeing a bad boss being taken down a peg or two, and this text exchange is one of the best examples we’ve seen for a while.
Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to fuck off in delightful ways. pic.twitter.com/KQJv4KrBBg
— Gary Onion (Official) (@BirdRespecter) January 18, 2022
Tweeters loved @BirdRespecters post, and they had plenty to say about it.
Not all heroes wear capes, etc etc https://t.co/M3hXILn852
— Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) January 20, 2022
"Hello? I would like to report a murder." https://t.co/Pe4ppfnix7
— Shane Burley (@shane_burley1) January 20, 2022
"Man that sucks for you guys" is a royal-grade reply. Bravo. https://t.co/rz4O4yQklO
— Aaron's Games (@AaronsGames_) January 19, 2022
I can taste the sweetness in that “no”… https://t.co/SQBONXwHoq
— BlackFreelance (@BlackFreelance1) January 19, 2022
The power to say no. https://t.co/kMafZWI0Nj
— Scott Santens (@scottsantens) January 28, 2022
When it found its way onto Reddit’s r/Facepalm forum, u/PubicGalaxies pointed out the bottom line.
Yeah, he’s right about reading the contracts.
READ MORE
Boss refuses to accept resignation and gets exactly what’s coming to him
Source @BirdRespecter H/T r/Facepalm Image @BirdRespecter