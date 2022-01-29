It’s not hard to tell that it’s this cat’s first time using a water dispenser

Animals

After u/Optimal-Ad8257’s mother sadly passed away, they took in her cat.

The rehomed puss had some housemates to keep her company/fight with, in the shape of two other cats and two puppies, but perhaps the biggest change might have been how she has to get a drink.

We’re sure u/Optimal-Ad8257 won’t let her go thirsty while she gets the hang of the dispenser.

Daww! What a little cutie. You should turn on the faucet and really blow her mind.

Maleficent-Jelly-865

I just have a bowl for my cat. I never see her drink out it.

Kitchen_Equipment_21

I hate cats but sometimes they make me smile.

gsvnvariable

Meanwhile mine just rips the top off pouring it everywhere and drinks from the puddle.

-Velocicopter-

Perhaps she wasn’t looking for a drink.

Cat: where are the fish in this tank?

Capt_Myke

READ MORE

This hilarious clip of a cat with a drinking problem has gone viral

Source r/Funny Image Screengrab