Life

It’s always a joy to hear someone else’s hilariously awkward exchange.

Partly because they’re very funny, and partly because it’s so reassuring to know it’s not just us that does this sort of thing.

And here are 23 of the very best.

1.



(via)

2.



(via)

3.



(via)

4.



(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.



(via)

10.

(via)

11.



(via)

12.

(via)