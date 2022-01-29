13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit (and occasionally elsewhere) over the last seven days.

1. My neighbor “allegedly” refused to pay the guy who cleared his back yard. He’ll be coming home to this gift left in his driveway.

(via)

2. This will change my life forever

(via)

3. The things I see on the way to school

(via)

4. My brother gives me a modified kids card for my birthday every year

(via)

5. Finally, an action figure I can relate to.



(via)

6. My mom’s cat must wonder how we keep finding her.

(via)

7. I crocheted a Wordle 😂😂😂

(via)

8. Some of my wife’s clothes require lvl 100 folding and I am only a meager lvl 68. Help.

(via)

9. This building looks like it was designed in Microsoft Word

(via)

10. Friendly reminder to the person blocking my driveway

(via)

11. How to 2022.

(via)

12. Someone in Lakewood dons a unicorn costume while snow blowing and this is the kind of community I want.



(via)

13. I was served this onion ring tower while dining with my mom.

(via)

Source Reddit r/funny