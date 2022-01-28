‘What’s a red flag from an employer that people might not immediately spot?’ – 25 to look out for

Life

It can be a nervewracking time changing jobs, leaving behind the security of a place you probably know (for better or for worse) inside out for a totally new environment and workplace.

So it might help if you can spot potential red flags before you sign on the dotted line.

We only say this after this question from taylortaylortaylorrr went viral on Reddit.

“What is a red flag from an employer that people might not immediately recognize as a red flag?”

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our 25 favourites.

1.

‘The job title says they’re looking to hire “rock stars.”

Marquetan

2.

‘There’s a misery wall when walking into work. When you pass a certain point in the building the feeling changes significantly. If you know, you know.’

PeachLeech

3.

‘Everybody is very young in a very old company.’

Flyinpotatoman

4.

‘They’re always hiring.’

WhinerNiner456

5.

“We’re a family here”

‘No. We’re co-workers. I don’t love you. I wouldn’t do anything for you. We have boundaries.’

JustDucking_Around

6.

‘If you get a tour and everything is old but they say “they’re in the process of updating” yeah no they don’t update shit. Your going to be working with broken out dates equipment. 9/10 your going to get in trouble when it breaks on you.’

CaptainFrivolous

7.

“Work hard, play hard” – you will work so hard, you and your colleagues will need to get totally fucked up at happy hours to cope with the stress.’

msor504

8.

“It’s hard to find good workers these days” = I don’t pay enough.’

primo808

9.

‘A couple old senior partners, lots of young employees and nothing in between.

‘That means there’s no opportunity to move up, they can’t get people to stay, and can’t get lateral transfers. They work young folks for as long as they can, and the young folks leave once they figure out the company sucks.’

Thirty_Helens_Agree

10.

‘When you don’t get a review until you ask for a raise. Then, all of a sudden, you work is being questioned and you’re being berated.’

Joeyjackhammer

11.

‘They claim that overtime isn’t mandatory and workers stay longer by choice.’

howwouldiknow–

12.

‘Asking if I planned to have children in the interview (I was 19)’

votefawnmoscato