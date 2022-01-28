This ‘attempt to talk to teenagers’ is very funny whether it’s on the money or not

Pics

You don’t have a teenager (or indeed be a teenager) to enjoy this, an ‘attempt to talk to teenagers’ which has just gone viral on Reddit.

The sign on the left has been helpfully translated on the right and, well, best have a read for yourself.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I’m a teen. I think it’s funny. I don’t talk like that at all. But it’s still funny.’

BushraTasneem ‘Here’s the thing…if it’s just the one sign, I bet only 5% of people (not just teenagers) actually read it and digest the info. With both signs up, I bet 95% of people read and most digest the info. Plus it’s an amazing conversation starter. This is brilliant!’

AlwaysDreaming55 ‘That’s a good point. Even if it’s cringe, most people read both signs out of curiosity. It helps solidify the knowledge and they will remember the sign because it is different than just a boring, plain sign.’

Lalamedic ‘I think this kind of walks the obviously satirical, yet still sort of accurate line pretty perfectly.’

purple-lemons

Source Reddit u/Pig_Benis