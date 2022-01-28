Weird World

This weird auditory illusion sounds like Sesame Street’s Grover drops an F bomb

Poke Staff. Updated January 28th, 2022

Remember this? It went hugely viral four years ago, causing major arguments and accusations of lying between Team Laurel and Team Yanny.

Well, Matty – @matchoowly on TikTok – has shared a similar kind of thing, but it’s Grover from Sesame Street swearing – or is he?

The clip has been bouncing around the internet for a while, but it was clearly new to these people.

A lot of people thought Matty had doctored the clip.

This proves he didn’t.

One person, with their mind clearly blown, had this epiphany.

