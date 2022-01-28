This weird auditory illusion sounds like Sesame Street’s Grover drops an F bomb

Weird World

Remember this? It went hugely viral four years ago, causing major arguments and accusations of lying between Team Laurel and Team Yanny.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Well, Matty – @matchoowly on TikTok – has shared a similar kind of thing, but it’s Grover from Sesame Street swearing – or is he?

@matchoowly Today was brought to you by the letter F? 👀🤣 ♬ original sound – Matty

The clip has been bouncing around the internet for a while, but it was clearly new to these people.

A lot of people thought Matty had doctored the clip.

This proves he didn’t.

One person, with their mind clearly blown, had this epiphany.

READ MORE

The “door or beach” optical illusion has got the internet arguing again

Source Matty Image Screengrab