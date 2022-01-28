The most entertaining (and unexpected) gold medal celebration you’ll see
This fabulous moment from last year’s Tokyo Olympics has just gone wildly viral on Reddit because it’s just so good.
It’s the moment Japanese Risako Kawai won gold or – to be strictly accurate – the moment she celebrated her win with her coach.
Apparently it’s not the first time Risako did the bodyslam, which is a bit of a thing among wrestlers and happened quite a lot at the 2016 Rio games as well.
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
“You won, I’m so proud! And I have even more good news; my spinal surgery was a success! The doctor says I just have to be careful with my back for- AAAGGGHHH!”
ParticiaPeaden
‘Love how she picked up her coach… with her neck.’
hideintheshrub
‘That’s real strength right there.’
pietradolce
‘If I was that second guy, I would have approached with more caution.’
fuber
‘And not with a smile on my face.’
SLCW718
Source Reddit u/Aztery