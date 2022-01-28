Celebrity

Gwyneth Paltrow bought an NFT and the internet went ape

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 28th, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow took time out of her busy schedule of telling people to put jade eggs up their vaginas and inventing creative candle names for her online new age health site, Goop, to share some news.

In case you don’t know, The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a massive collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique digital files that can be bought or sold and tend to be described as art, though some have simpy been signatures or recordings of farts. Don’t ask.

The bottom line – pun intended – is that people consider these things collectible and will pay enormous amounts of money for them, but others think they’re a massive scam and you’d have to be an idiot to buy one and a grifter to sell one.

Guess which theory prevailed in the responses to Gwyneth Paltrow’s tweet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Here’s a thought –

