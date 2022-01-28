Gwyneth Paltrow bought an NFT and the internet went ape

Celebrity

Gwyneth Paltrow took time out of her busy schedule of telling people to put jade eggs up their vaginas and inventing creative candle names for her online new age health site, Goop, to share some news.

In case you don’t know, The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a massive collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – unique digital files that can be bought or sold and tend to be described as art, though some have simpy been signatures or recordings of farts. Don’t ask.

The bottom line – pun intended – is that people consider these things collectible and will pay enormous amounts of money for them, but others think they’re a massive scam and you’d have to be an idiot to buy one and a grifter to sell one.

Guess which theory prevailed in the responses to Gwyneth Paltrow’s tweet.

1.

omg, not goop pushing a pyrami… oh nm. ofc she is. least surprising celeb nft grifter possible. https://t.co/w3AW4nutGU — SloaneGhetti (@SloaneFragment) January 27, 2022

2.

Might draw a range of vaginas in funny hats and glasses and sell the web address to them to Gwyneth Paltrow for a million dollars each — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 27, 2022

3.

since NFTs seem scammy to me I sometimes think maybe I just don't understand them but then I see gwyneth paltrow hyping them and I'm all "nnnnope I got it right" pic.twitter.com/K7Z6qCkFDu — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 28, 2022

4.

An endorsement from Gwyneth Paltrow is a sure sign that something is high quality, useful, credible and reasonably priced, and in no way a harmful bullshit scam. https://t.co/2QTRPAIRRx — Cynical Reviews (@Cynical_CJ) January 27, 2022

5.

It's really incredible that Gwyneth Paltrow would soil her good name by getting involved in an ugly scam designed to fleece total imbeciles. Who could have predicted it pic.twitter.com/Dz8fqeKD7n — MKupperman (@MKupperman) January 27, 2022

6.

lady did you recently find out you're not rich enough to get on the lifeboat space ark or something — fuckface gato ❼ (@CarcosaLobbyist) January 27, 2022

7.

oh, well if Gwyneth Paltrow is into it the science *must* be good https://t.co/9L9xdGp3Cj — Ian Coldwater 📦💥 (@IanColdwater) January 25, 2022

8.

the grand high shitehawk has joined the game https://t.co/3Iuwc8GapQ — dan hett (@danhett) January 27, 2022

9.

an nft you can stick up your vag https://t.co/cEEEmXrKqY — joe (@mutablejoe) January 27, 2022

10.

I have always said that Gwyneth Paltrow is going to be one of the four horsewomen of the apocalypse and I was clearly justified. pic.twitter.com/BlDunulYWf — Diego 🤡 (@hoodratdiego) January 27, 2022

11.

Oh no not Gwyneth Paltrow pushing NFTs. She was so trustworthy and reliable up until this exact and specific point. — Laura Shortridge-Scott 💙 (@DiscordianKitty) January 27, 2022

12.

*Celebrity name trending* 2020: oh god did they die 2022: oh god did they buy an ape — Robert Manchild 🏳️‍⚧️ (@RobertManchild) January 27, 2022

Here’s a thought –

Instead of spending your money on NFTs which impact the environment negatively… Why not buy a local artist's hard work, instead? Something that can be hung on a wall and shared with everyone instead of a blockchain… — AngryMongo (@angry_mongo) January 27, 2022

