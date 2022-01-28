Bad day? This compilation of Logan Roy saying ‘f*ck off’ on Succession will help

Entertainment

You don’t have to be watching Jesse Armstrong’s brilliant Succession to enjoy this, a fabulous compilation of every time Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) says ‘fuck off’ in the drama’s three series to date.

Which ‘f*ck off’ is your favourite?

It took us back to this from a while ago, a winning compilation of every Sean Bean ‘bastard’ from Sharpe.

And if you don’t watch Succession already, you’re in for a treat.

Source YouTube Vonstrenginho Twitter @vonstrenginho