Taxpayers will foot the £500K bill for Liz Truss’ private jet trip to Australia

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 28th, 2022

It’s a matter of weeks since the revelation that Liz Truss spent £1,400 of taxpayers’ money on lunch for herself and a US Trade Representative at a private club owned by a Tory donor.

According to an exclusive in the Independent, she has now made that look like a drop in the ocean with her travel costs for a trip to Australia to cement the deal which has been described by UK farmers as highly damaging.

Paul Waugh pointed out the irony.

2009 Liz Truss is going to be furious with 2022 Liz Truss when she finds out.

The news went down as well as you’d expect.

