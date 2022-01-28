Taxpayers will foot the £500K bill for Liz Truss’ private jet trip to Australia

News

It’s a matter of weeks since the revelation that Liz Truss spent £1,400 of taxpayers’ money on lunch for herself and a US Trade Representative at a private club owned by a Tory donor.

According to an exclusive in the Independent, she has now made that look like a drop in the ocean with her travel costs for a trip to Australia to cement the deal which has been described by UK farmers as highly damaging.

EXCLUSIVE

Taxpayers spent £500,000 pounds so the foreign secretary didn't have to fly to, from and within Australia on @Qantas.

Instead, @trussliz travelled 22,000 miles by private government Airbus A321, creating almost 500 tonnes of CO2 emissions. #COP26 https://t.co/EkTeOa4ySB — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) January 27, 2022

Paul Waugh pointed out the irony.

After reports that Liz Truss took a specially chartered flight to Australia, here's a quote from the 'Back to Black' cost-cutting document she co-authored in 2009: pic.twitter.com/zrCpzdMjLb — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) January 27, 2022

2009 Liz Truss is going to be furious with 2022 Liz Truss when she finds out.

The news went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

From the people who've taken £20 a week off the poorest and preached about saving the planet: a chartered jet to Australia costing taxpayers £500K. https://t.co/I5OLJrurBm — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 27, 2022

2.

Liz Truss shows the public exactly quite how little respect this Conservative Government has for taxpayer's money. It is obscene that Government Ministers are jet setting, yet are hiking taxes and refusing to do anything to help working families feeling the pinch. https://t.co/QMIkmx151d — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) January 27, 2022

3.

After that backlash against an eyewateringly expensive taxpayer funded lunch at 5 Hertford street, Liz Truss is surely now wary of splashing out.. Liz Truss: Hold my pint (of gin). https://t.co/EydQQmRw7B — Rt Hon Peter Mannion MP (@PeterMannionMP) January 27, 2022

4.

Not great from Liz, it's written off the value of the trade deal we did with them. https://t.co/IBBc6tO70S — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 27, 2022

5.

People are saying this is a ludicrous cost, but I think its worth it because it has saved countless people who may have had to suffer sitting next to her for 24 hours on a commercial flight. No one deserves that. https://t.co/pq9GFE3Kjp — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) January 27, 2022

6.

Most of us will struggle to know our taxes fund Liz Truss' salary So now get your head around this… £500k of taxpayers' money Because she: "insisted on flying the 22k miles to, from and within Australia on the private government Airbus A321"https://t.co/eHbguNJ8ht — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 27, 2022

7.

8.