25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Never mind the Sue Gray report – one report that will be published completely in full with not a redaction in sight is the result of our investigation into the best tweets of the past week.

Here it is. Enjoy.

1.

Its only a murder of crows if there's probable caws. 😜 — WinGaydium Lesbiosa (@BurgundyBitch72) January 22, 2022

2.

Just seen this poor lad getting the absolute shit kicked out of him by Batman pic.twitter.com/phtl3Zlao5 — Danny Sutcliffe (@dannysutcliffes) January 23, 2022

3.

My WORDLE’s not working properly and I seem to have booked 10 tickets for Mamma Mia pic.twitter.com/d3nI2g3ylm — Yan Tsou (@YannyBakes) January 21, 2022

4.

When my dog hears the postman pic.twitter.com/L7MzwJ0zyO — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 23, 2022

5.

Boy that escalated quickly pic.twitter.com/ADNAzAzDw5 — Julicorn (@ChicksRule) January 25, 2022

6.

i love his warm smile pic.twitter.com/Fo1b8EDrO4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2022

7.

I wish I was British just so I can describe things as “absolutely mental.” — Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) January 24, 2022

8.

The Hobbit to LOTR pipeline is hilarious in retrospect. It would be like if 20 years after Stuart Little was published, E.B. White slammed down 1000 pages about how Stuart’s nephew killed the devil. — Brendan Frasier Crane (@bf_crane) January 27, 2022

9.

My girlfriend’s hot water bottle dresses like it’s having a glass of Chardonnay whilst it’s three children are at ski school pic.twitter.com/6frARik6eO — Sarah Keyworth (@sarahkcomedy) January 24, 2022

10.

When the Hermes delivery driver says they have to take a picture to prove the parcel has been delivered: pic.twitter.com/a6DfIPOFNm — Jessica Hayden (@_JessHayden) January 25, 2022

11.

Mechanic: How can I help you? Clown: My car isn’t making a funny noise — Lord Hugh Mungus (@PoodleSnarf) January 26, 2022

12.