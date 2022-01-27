Celebrity

The great Barry Cryer has died aged 86 and his favourite parrot joke is just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated January 27th, 2022

People have been paying tribute to the great Barry Cryer who has died aged 86.

The comedian and writer penned jokes for some of the biggest names in the business including The Two Ronnies, Tommy Cooper, Morecambe and Wise and Bob Hope.

And of course he was a star in his own right on radio panel shows such as Just A Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

Here are just a few of the tributes shared on Twitter today.

Barry did indeed enjoy a parrot joke, and this was his absolutely favourite (make sure you stick around for the second) .

And this is also a lovely watch, an interview shared by the BBC Archive account on Twitter.

RIP Barry Cryer.

Source YouTube Gilded Balloon