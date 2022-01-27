Weird World

Latest in an occasional series, takedown of the day goes to this exchange which was shared by Redditor SerTherion who said: ‘Stabbed in the stats.’

And it just gets better and better.

And it turned out there were more stats where that came from.

Stabbings are also higher per capita in America

Necessary_Research48

‘Not just higher.

‘UK population is 60m, USA is 300m , so it’s 5x.

‘UK stabbings adjusted for US population is 1,150 fatal stabbings a year.

‘USA stabbing gun homicide rate is 19,000 so 6x higher per capita than UK. than UK knife homicide rate (per capita)

Meaning if the UK had the fatal stabbing rate of the US homicide gun rate it would have 3800 fatal stabbings a year.

‘Thank god the USA has relaxed gun laws to reduce the stabbing rate.

‘Edit: I’ve made adjustments from my botched math last night. Obviously, don’t be like me blindly taking the facts and figures from the post think for yourself and do your own research.

‘A more accurate comparison would be homicides per capita for each country. Or if available, homicides with the use of a weapon.’

IrishMilo

‘I was curious, because OP’s comment didn’t account for the disparity between population size in the US vs. UK. So I did:

‘As of 2020 the UK has a population of 67.22 million. For the sake of simplicity we’ll round that down to 67 million and accept the widely circulated estimate of 330 million people in the US.

330,000,000 ÷ 67,000,000 ≈ 4.93 ≈ 5

19,395 ÷ 5 = 3,879

3,879 ÷ 224 ≈ 17.31 ≈ 17

‘The incidence of stabbing-related homicides among people in the UK is more than 17× lower than the rate of gun-related homicides among people in the US

‘And when you don’t account for the population disparity, the incidence rate is more than 86× lower.’

artistwithouttalent

Case closed.

READ MORE

This anti-vaxxer’s ‘my body, my choice’ argument will have you facepalming into next year

Source Reddit u/SerTherion