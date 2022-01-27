The Met will ask the alleged No. 10 partygoers ‘if they are guilty ‘ – Stop and search these 11 great responses

News

As journalists, satirists and MPs wait with baited breath for the Sue Gray report to drop, the Met police have finally agreed to investigate the allegations of partying that made the senior civil servant’s inquiry necessary.

An unnamed source told the Guardian how the police inquiry would proceed.

Met to ask No 10 partygoers named by inquiry if they are guilty https://t.co/blLSvCmYqv — The Guardian (@guardian) January 26, 2022

It was never going to sneak past Twitter. These were our favourite responses.

Just think how much shorter each episode of Taggart would have been if only he’d thought of this. https://t.co/8D1gugLPlY — David (@davidofsussex) January 26, 2022

no fooling these cops https://t.co/P91r6wEBFG — joe (@mutablejoe) January 26, 2022

Dick of the Yard strikes again. https://t.co/EhYl627XHZ — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) January 26, 2022

The Met trying to figure out the basic guilt attached to obvious criminal activity: pic.twitter.com/qpMzUeFwVV — Josh Scully (@JoshAlexCairo) January 26, 2022

Did you commit this crime? No. Oh okay then. https://t.co/DVqwUgPMOI — jasha (@jasha_jasha) January 27, 2022

I mean, that's presumably something they generally just skip in most interviews. https://t.co/u1hDmOdLuv — small robots (@smolrobots) January 26, 2022

Next time I rob a bank I hope they'll ask me if I'm guilty too. https://t.co/OP2QO6dqON — PuzzledPolitico (@Cat_n_Bagpipes) January 26, 2022

Jesus, it’s not a game of fucking wink murder – Are you the murderer? No? Ok… carry on. https://t.co/KdWGklPiQz — Madelaine Moore (She/Her) (@chunchilla) January 26, 2022

Crucifixion? Good. Out of the door. Line on the left. One cross each. Next. Crucifixion? https://t.co/qsokhhoS5j — Sandy Poole (@MrSandy_P) January 26, 2022

Not so much "No Shit, Sherlock" as Shit Sherlock #DowningStreetParties https://t.co/31m5yGZRRx — Joe Blair 💙 (@JoeZBlair) January 26, 2022

Jo Himself predicted life under this innovation.

This is so much more efficient. I look forward to this being rolled out to all suspects. Soon we can just have a few drop in centres to self report criminal activity. https://t.co/M7LZBqNY5K — Jo Himself (@johimself) January 26, 2022

