James O’Brien’s list of Boris Johnson’s 19 worst deeds is crucial listening

Politics

The undelivered Sue Gray report has been a useful shield behind which Boris Johnson has hidden – traumatised, as he must be, by his ambush with a cake in 2020.

Accusations of wrongdoing have followed Boris Johnson for decades, in and out of his various offices, and as the current one rages on, James O’Brien asked LBC listeners to tell him the single worst thing they could recall the PM doing.

The resulting calls served to compile this litany of egregious misconduct.

'Ladies and gentlemen, your Prime Minister.' James O'Brien's shocking and painstaking round-up of listeners' suggestions for the worst thing Boris Johnson has ever done.

@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/lTFI7lFLL2 — LBC (@LBC) January 26, 2022

Here are a few to chew over. Be aware – this contains distressing facts and a homophobic slur.

He invented the genre of journalism that told lies about the European Union, our membership of it, and essentially groomed and gaslit an entire nation into Brexit. The refusal to continue to help feed the poorest children in the country during the school holidays in lockdown The claim that the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox, a passionate anti-Brexit campaigner assassinated by a white supremacist terrorist during the Brexit campaign would be to …get Brexit done. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s plight – his contribution to that was to make it worse by sticking his foot in his mouth once again. The deployment of the phrase ‘tank-topped bum boys’, displaying a sort of casual and deeply unpleasant homophobia. The death toll, which stands at 154,356, and how many of those people would still be alive if he had adopted different policies or displayed more clarity and leadership at the time.

That’s just a small part of James’ list, which he makes clear contains only the ones that made his cut – and the full list would be more than most people could find the time to read or hear.

If you know anyone who still thinks Johnson is a 'good guy' or 'doing his best', make them listen to this. These are facts, not opinions. https://t.co/SkiRl3t3VW — Sam Malin and the boy cat Lucy (@SamanthaMalin) January 26, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen your Crime Minister…. https://t.co/LAMYK0uO0y — Susan Powell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SMW807) January 26, 2022

But but but he has errrrrr funny hair so you no lay off https://t.co/f4zBET98zJ — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) January 26, 2022

And that isn't even the full list. Jesus wept. https://t.co/8sbFtqpqKU — Jane Rogers (@CloughbrackJane) January 26, 2022

"Once, when I was the Prime Minister in a pandemic…" pic.twitter.com/c2OuFoHY50 — Dan M (@SirArthurIndeed) January 26, 2022

He’s not wrong about this –

The more you remember, the more baffling the whole Johnson thing becomes. https://t.co/Ne0SiumnaI — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 26, 2022

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab