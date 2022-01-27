People have been adding the ‘F word’ into lines of literature – 19 instant classics

Entertainment

The writing process is no stranger to a bit of blue air, as authors struggle to find the best word, plug plot holes or get the cat to stay off the laptop.

Chris – @Turning_Pages7 – set the scene for tweeters to imagine how popular quotes might sound with a NSFW addition.

You get to add the "F word" into a line of literature. What do you choose? — Chris (@Turning_Pages7) January 25, 2022

There were too many great responses to include them all, but we chose some that we really enjoyed in the hope that you will too.

1.

A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a fucking horse! — TechnicallyAHat (@Popehat) January 25, 2022

2.

Reader, I fucking married him. — Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) January 25, 2022

3.

"There was no possibility of going for a fucking walk that morning." — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 26, 2022

4.

“I don’t know what to do. I’ve got nothing for Daddy’s supper, the fucking tiger has eaten it all.” https://t.co/qJsf8SxaLG — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) January 25, 2022

5.

Fucking call me Ishmael! — Dr. Waitman Beorn, Oracle of History (@waitmanb) January 25, 2022

6.

"Though she be but little, she is fucking fierce." — Laura Wells (@missenglish86) January 25, 2022

7.

The fucking day dawned bleak and chill. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 26, 2022

8.

'And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very fucking good.' https://t.co/lWjRQo00Z5 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) January 25, 2022

9.

"Exit, pursued by a fucking bear" https://t.co/HoD7dBr9JV — Furious Cassandra (@Frances_Coppola) January 26, 2022

10.