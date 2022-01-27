People have been adding the ‘F word’ into lines of literature – 19 instant classics
The writing process is no stranger to a bit of blue air, as authors struggle to find the best word, plug plot holes or get the cat to stay off the laptop.
Chris – @Turning_Pages7 – set the scene for tweeters to imagine how popular quotes might sound with a NSFW addition.
You get to add the "F word" into a line of literature. What do you choose?
— Chris (@Turning_Pages7) January 25, 2022
There were too many great responses to include them all, but we chose some that we really enjoyed in the hope that you will too.
1.
A horse! A horse! My kingdom for a fucking horse!
— TechnicallyAHat (@Popehat) January 25, 2022
2.
Reader, I fucking married him.
— Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) January 25, 2022
3.
"There was no possibility of going for a fucking walk that morning."
— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 26, 2022
4.
“I don’t know what to do. I’ve got nothing for Daddy’s supper, the fucking tiger has eaten it all.” https://t.co/qJsf8SxaLG
— David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) January 25, 2022
5.
Fucking call me Ishmael!
— Dr. Waitman Beorn, Oracle of History (@waitmanb) January 25, 2022
6.
"Though she be but little, she is fucking fierce."
— Laura Wells (@missenglish86) January 25, 2022
7.
The fucking day dawned bleak and chill.
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 26, 2022
8.
'And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very fucking good.' https://t.co/lWjRQo00Z5
— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) January 25, 2022
9.
"Exit, pursued by a fucking bear" https://t.co/HoD7dBr9JV
— Furious Cassandra (@Frances_Coppola) January 26, 2022
10.
It was the best of times it was the fucking worst of times.
— (@Franklyaghost) January 25, 2022