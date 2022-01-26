This old clip of Boris Johnson on HIGNFY has just gone viral and it’s as timely as ever
This old clip of Boris Johnson on Have I Got News For You has just gone viral all over again for reasons which presumably won’t need explaining here.
The clip was shared by actor, writer and filmmaker Jolyon Rubinstein – @JolyonRubs – over on Twitter.
It’s started on Have I Got News For You. He tells you exactly who he is. pic.twitter.com/QjplKyGIne
— Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) January 25, 2022
It was Johnson’s first appearance on the programme back in 1998.
Last word to @ManMadeMoon.
To build on Maya Angelou’s wisdom, “when someone shows you who they are on national tv, assume they’re twice as bad.”
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 25, 2022
READ MORE
Ian Hislop’s takedown of MPs over their own register of interests was magnificently done
Source Twitter @JolyonRubs