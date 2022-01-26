This old clip of Boris Johnson on HIGNFY has just gone viral and it’s as timely as ever

Videos

This old clip of Boris Johnson on Have I Got News For You has just gone viral all over again for reasons which presumably won’t need explaining here.

The clip was shared by actor, writer and filmmaker Jolyon Rubinstein – @JolyonRubs – over on Twitter.

It’s started on Have I Got News For You. He tells you exactly who he is. pic.twitter.com/QjplKyGIne — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) January 25, 2022

It was Johnson’s first appearance on the programme back in 1998.

Last word to @ManMadeMoon.

To build on Maya Angelou’s wisdom, “when someone shows you who they are on national tv, assume they’re twice as bad.” — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 25, 2022

