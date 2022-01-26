Videos

This old clip of Boris Johnson on HIGNFY has just gone viral and it’s as timely as ever

Poke Staff. Updated January 26th, 2022

This old clip of Boris Johnson on Have I Got News For You has just gone viral all over again for reasons which presumably won’t need explaining here.

The clip was shared by actor, writer and filmmaker Jolyon Rubinstein – @JolyonRubs – over on Twitter.

It was Johnson’s first appearance on the programme back in 1998.

Source Twitter @JolyonRubs