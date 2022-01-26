‘Lost all sense of proportion’ – only 9 responses you need to today’s Daily Mail front page

News

The Daily Mail’s front page went viral today, although for reasons they would presumably not have wanted.

With Sue Gray’s eagerly-anticipated report into alleged Downing Street parties during lockdown due to be published as early as Wednesday – a day after it prompted a police investigation – here’s what the Mail had to say.

And its message was warmly embraced by Jacob Rees-Mogg. Well, of course it was.

The Mail is right, we need a sense of proportion. pic.twitter.com/DOjIuofH7B — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) January 26, 2022

Putting the ‘Leader’ of the House of Commons to one side, these are surely the only 9 response you need.

1.

It is profoundly unpatriotic to encourage voters to overlook law breaking by their elected leaders. pic.twitter.com/C9u33t35Wv — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) January 26, 2022

2.

3.

Insulting the voters – good plan https://t.co/aFfmY5LnMr — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) January 26, 2022

4.

I was going to say that it seems unwise for the Daily Mail to insult its readership like this, but then I realised they’re probably too stupid to even notice. pic.twitter.com/fkXi4kmIAE — Miffy🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) January 26, 2022

5.

Tens of thousands dead, millions separated, schools shut, jobs lost, elderly relatives isolated, funerals and weddings cancelled – and your leader was eating cake and popping champagne corks while lackeys sang 'Happy birthday to you'. Enough proportion for you Jacob? https://t.co/gs32JQ6OEx — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 26, 2022

6.

Interesting line from the Mail that breaking lockdown regulations is a trivial matter – don’t remember the PM telling us that pic.twitter.com/uOSi9ksvnJ — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) January 26, 2022

7.

The Mail spectacularly underestimating the depth of the nations anger at the law-breaking parties that were held whilst people died and their loved ones made the greatest of sacrifices.

Like Johnson and his fellow felons… they’ll regret this. pic.twitter.com/ggQFps1h3o — Reece Dinsdale 💙 (@reece_dinsdale) January 25, 2022

8.

If you don’t think the prime minister being under police investigation is serious news, you’ve lost all news sense. If you don’t think your readers care about lockdown breaches, you’ll lose them too. https://t.co/ztYekaJnT8 — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 25, 2022

9.

God forbid that anyone would lose their sense of proportion. pic.twitter.com/pb8sWIdN2P — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 25, 2022

To conclude, this.

Which they’d definitely say if Keir Starmer’s 10 Downing Street was under police investigation https://t.co/H4vMQVMZR0 — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 25, 2022

And this.

Eventually it had to be the public’s fault that the Prime Minister broke the law https://t.co/VYVLtCmbNd — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) January 25, 2022

And also this.

It's not much of a silver lining to an unfolding national catastrophe but the new editor of the Daily Mail's decision to go all in on backing Johnson looks like one of the worst calls in the history of Fleet Street. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 24, 2022

