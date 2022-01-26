News

Liz Truss’s robotic denial she went to any Downing St parties is hilariously hypnotic

Poke Staff. Updated January 26th, 2022

Over on Sky News foreign secretary – ha! – Liz Truss was asked by Kay Burley if she’d ever been to Downing Street parties, or indeed even been invited to one.

And it’s a pretty straightforward question or two, you might think.

Except the way Truss chose to answer it didn’t look entirely straightforward. Hilariously hypnotic, in fact, so much so that we can’t stop watching it.

Next stop, 10 Downing Street!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the foreign secretary today.

But most of all, this.

Still, at least she turned up on Sky.

