Liz Truss’s robotic denial she went to any Downing St parties is hilariously hypnotic

Over on Sky News foreign secretary – ha! – Liz Truss was asked by Kay Burley if she’d ever been to Downing Street parties, or indeed even been invited to one.

And it’s a pretty straightforward question or two, you might think.

Except the way Truss chose to answer it didn’t look entirely straightforward. Hilariously hypnotic, in fact, so much so that we can’t stop watching it.

Liz Truss denies attending any parties during lockdown and also being invited to any. More on this: https://t.co/NmvIY8rGwC pic.twitter.com/qGF1pWlQjC — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 26, 2022

Next stop, 10 Downing Street!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the foreign secretary today.

1.

Absolutely superb grilling of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss by @KayBurley on @SkyNews. A masterclass in how to hold a lying, cheating and corrupt Government to account — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 26, 2022

2.

Someone has coached Liz Truss to moderate her body language and facial expressions. I understand the ploy to hoover up Thatcherites by appearing icy but there’s ‘icy’ and there’s ‘animatronic corpse’. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 26, 2022

3.

I put it to you. Would. You. Invite. This. Woman. To. A. Party? Probably not..🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XmTKY76sxg — Jude 🇪🇺 💙🌹 (@jude5456) January 26, 2022

4.

Liz Truss being sent out to defend the PM is like when Saddam Hussein sent out lots of lookalikes to confuse everyone — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 26, 2022

5.

Liz Truss has all the gravitas of Michael Fabricant's wig. How did someone so utterly inconsequential end up as Foreign Secretary ?? — Sam Malin and the boy cat Lucy (@SamanthaMalin) January 26, 2022

6.

A-level drama – Liz Truss. The candidate was asked to improvise a stateswoman. She deepened her voice and spoke slowly giving an impression of intellectual deficiency rather than gravitas, while her physicality suggested an ailing travel agent rather than world leader. D- https://t.co/mHcS0TDz9D — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) January 26, 2022

7.

I hope the Foreign Office is not paying for @trussliz elocution lessons. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 26, 2022

8.

We see someone’s coached Liz Truss to look less like a jazzed spaniel. — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) January 26, 2022

9.

Liz Truss’s defence of Boris Johnson has all the passion of a car parking ticket machine dispensing a ticket #BBCBreakfast — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 26, 2022

But most of all, this.

Flashbacks from highschool pic.twitter.com/wmjDMWbulA — Anastasia Zawierucha (@AnastasiaZaw) January 26, 2022

Still, at least she turned up on Sky.

Good Morning Britain empty chairing Liz Truss who is refusing to go on as part of ministerial broadcast round pic.twitter.com/l5dGbfw4ZK — John Stevens (@johnestevens) January 26, 2022

