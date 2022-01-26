Politics

Boris Johnson’s ‘lawyer not a leader’ jibe at Keir Starmer prompted the perfect response – 9 judicial comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2022

With the Sue Gray report still to be published, it was something of a phoney war at PMQs today.

With the police now also investigating the parties held at Downing Street during the pandemic, Boris Johnson was able to deflect any further ‘Partygate’ questions and instead resorted to another preferred tactic, name-calling.

Except when he called Labour leader Keir Starmer ‘Captain Hindsight’ it rather blew up in his face.

So Johnson tried another, calling Starmer ‘a lawyer not a leader’.

And it turned out this wasn’t the humdinger he thought it was either, prompting a pearler of a response from Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle (no, us neither).

This being the Commons, where it’s not the done thing to call liars ‘liars’, he was immediately required to withdraw his remark.

There was no shortage of responses to the exchange on Twitter and here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude ..

And this.

READ MORE

‘Lost all sense of proportion’ – only 9 responses you need to today’s Daily Mail front page

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK