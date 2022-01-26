30 ‘mildly interesting’ pictures from Reddit that are actually proper eye-openers

Pics

There’s a rather fascinating corner of Reddit called ‘mildly interesting’ which describes itself as ‘Mildly interesting stuff. Stuff that interests you. Mildly. It’s in the name, ffs.’

Except it turns out the ‘mildly’ bit is doing it an outrageous disservice because some of the pictures people share are very interesting indeed.

Here are 30 of our favourites.

1. ‘The Way My Windscreen Froze’

2. ‘This Tree That Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees Off The Top’



3. ‘I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking’

4. ‘Locals In Puerto Rico Painted This Mural. They Made Sure To Include The Dog That Chills There Often’

5. ‘The corrosion on this water tap looks like a map’

6. ‘My Dog’s Shampoo Is Tested On Humans First’

7. ‘This Elevator Has Giant Buttons You Can Push With Your Feet’

8. ‘My Body Wash Tells You What Each Ingredient Is’

9. ‘My hotel phone in Iceland has a special button that will wake you up if there are northern lights in the sky’

10. ‘I drew poppy outlines for my class to cut out – they look like they overlap but don’t’

11. ‘An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday’

12. ‘I got a warning for leaving my laptop unattended in the library’

13. ‘This Bookshelf In Tallinn Airport’

14. ‘The Way The Snow Melted On My Walkway’

15. ‘This Sign At A Local Nature Preserve Has The Words Inverted So You Can Read It In The Water’

