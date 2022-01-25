This Tory MP’s defence of Boris Johnson isn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

News

As you’ll have seen by now, the police have launched into an inquiry into all those alleged parties at Downing Street after it was revealed there was at least one party to celebrate Boris Johnson’s birthday at the height of lockdown in 2020.

It remains to be seen exactly what this means for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report – it could be delayed for up to a year, or it could still come out in the next few days, depending on who you listen to.

But in the meantime Conservative MP Richard Bacon thought he’d do his bit to stand up for Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. But we’re not sure it’s the slam dunk defence he thought it was.

Conservative MP Richard Bacon says that compared to what others have done, the Prime Minister has only committed a “relatively minor offence.” pic.twitter.com/ra9AaQOzLo — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 25, 2022

And here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.

So, only a specific and limited breaking of the law. Dear God…. https://t.co/uabVwr8gIF — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) January 25, 2022

If your defence is that you only broke the law in a minor way, that isn't a very good defence. Even worse if you claim to be the party of law and order. And with previous record of believing that a limited breach of international law was fine. https://t.co/qf4zpoUboI — David Henig 🇺🇦 (@DavidHenigUK) January 25, 2022

thanks for Richard Bacon MP for admitting that an offence has been committed. — Transfer Wire (@transferdicky) January 25, 2022

People who commit more than one "relatively minor offence" can be characterised by the Home Office as "persistent offenders" and deported, regardless of how long they've lived here, and even if they have children https://t.co/DaGqDuo8zy — Alasdair Mackenzie 🧡 (@AlasdairMack66) January 25, 2022

Lying to Parliament and to the people is not a minor offence. His accountability depends on him telling the truth. Without sanction for not telling the truth, there's no incentive to tell the truth for a Parliamentarian without integrity who's asked to answer questions. — CMUL 💙 (@MULCambridge) January 25, 2022

"relatively minor offence"

Standards in public life, eh! https://t.co/0hhTse8roZ — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 25, 2022

Just to be accurate about these things.

Given that Blair wasn't actually interviewed under caution – Richard Bacon will have to retract that in the HoC at the earliest opportunity. — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 25, 2022

To conclude …

How is @RalphWiggumMP supposed to keep up with this stuff, he's being worked harder than Sue Gray https://t.co/uuTr7Q5bTM — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) January 25, 2022

