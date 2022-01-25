News

This Tory MP’s defence of Boris Johnson isn’t the slam dunk he thought it was

John Plunkett. Updated January 25th, 2022

As you’ll have seen by now, the police have launched into an inquiry into all those alleged parties at Downing Street after it was revealed there was at least one party to celebrate Boris Johnson’s birthday at the height of lockdown in 2020.

It remains to be seen exactly what this means for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report – it could be delayed for up to a year, or it could still come out in the next few days, depending on who you listen to.

But in the meantime Conservative MP Richard Bacon thought he’d do his bit to stand up for Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. But we’re not sure it’s the slam dunk defence he thought it was.

And here are our 7 favourite things people said about it.

Just to be accurate about these things.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Boris Johnson had a lockdown birthday party and everyone’s making Sue Gray jokes – 27 funniest

Source Twitter @AdamBienkov