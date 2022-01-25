Ian Hislop’s takedown of MPs over the lobby culture and their own register of interests was magnificently done

News

Ian Hislop took on MPs on the House of Commons standards select committee today and it was just as brilliant as you’d expect.

The Private Eye editor denounced the lobbying culture of MPs and said standards in public life were ‘very depressing’.

And he magnificently turned the spotlight on MPs on the committee by coming armed with various interests and gifts that have been declared by the MPs who were questioning him.

The brilliant moment Ian Hislop and @PrivateEyeNews journalists began quizzing MPs in the standards committee about their own registers of interests. MP: “It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact.” Hislop: “You’re using a fact as an excuse – and it’s not terribly convincing.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6eX9RQxeCF — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) January 25, 2022

Here he is again in another clip that went viral from today’s session.

Eviscerating from Ian Hislop @PrivateEyeNews at @HoCStandards on MP second jobs. “What do you think these companies are paying the money for? Why do MPs think businesses are paying them all this money? “I think the public is very sick of being taken for fools at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/9jy12nUxuq — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 25, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Hislop today.

Thank the Lord for Private Eye and Ian Hislop. — Fran Parry FRSA, FIEP (@francesparry) January 25, 2022

Can we just short-circuit the process and make Ian Hislop PM now? More intellect, common sense, gravitas and propriety than most other candidates I can think of. Brillaint clip. — Peter Smith (@gpetersmith) January 25, 2022

Bloody brilliant – maybe they should have the logos of the firms that fund them displayed on their clothing, like the snooker players’ waistcoats? — Robin Mulvihill (@RobinMulvihill1) January 25, 2022

Can someone who knows Ian Hislop get him a pint from me please — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) January 25, 2022

Ian Hislop is a true national treasure. — Nevski Pazza (@NevskiP) January 25, 2022

Source Twitter @PoliticsJOE_UK Twitter @BestForBritain