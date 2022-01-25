News

Ian Hislop’s takedown of MPs over the lobby culture and their own register of interests was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated January 25th, 2022

Ian Hislop took on MPs on the House of Commons standards select committee today and it was just as brilliant as you’d expect.

The Private Eye editor denounced the lobbying culture of MPs and said standards in public life were ‘very depressing’.

And he magnificently turned the spotlight on MPs on the committee by coming armed with various interests and gifts that have been declared by the MPs who were questioning him.

Here he is again in another clip that went viral from today’s session.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Hislop today.

