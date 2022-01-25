The internet gave David Cameron a roasting for his new look – 17 funny favourites

Celebrity

A photo of David Cameron at the Heythrop Hunt Point-to-Point, near his Gloucestershire home, has gone viral after people shared their thoughts on his appearance.

One of those people was MP Nadine Dorries, who once described Cameron and his deputy George Osborne as two arrogant posh boys.

This was her take on the former PM’s latest look.

Whether it’s a major music festival, sporting event or concert, it's important that people pay a fair price to see the events they love. Please remain vigilant when considering to buy from ticket touts. Guidance is available if you are unsure: https://t.co/KtbLBcD0wK pic.twitter.com/XGCnISBkgk — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 24, 2022

Nailed it.

A lot of these other descriptions were equally on the money, and a few went NSFW.

1.

🎶 He's a lumberjack and he's OK

He fucked the country then he ran away 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vsDKSobb4F — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) January 24, 2022

2.

David Cameron enjoying his new career as a bloke who sells keyrings at NASCAR races. pic.twitter.com/U9OjQBZ03V — Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) January 24, 2022

3.

David Cameron looks like he would give you a lot of unsolicited fruit machine advice pic.twitter.com/JbrYfL5ODP — mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) January 24, 2022

4.

David Cameron is turning into Mike Ashley. pic.twitter.com/CRt74XyJOu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 24, 2022

5.

Why does David Cameron look like a guy that made one seminal noise album in the early 80s of tape hiss and TV static, turned into a recluse, but pops back up sporadically to play Supersonic and Unsound after Sacred Bones did a 17 colour varient reissue: pic.twitter.com/Maj5Sz5L6Y — worriedaboutsatan (@teamsatan) January 24, 2022

6.

David Cameron looks like the sort of bloke who would try and sell you bacon from a holdall in a pub. pic.twitter.com/U2EXBWbH3k — Alabaster Codifyer.🌷 (@Hasselschmuck) January 24, 2022

7.

8.

David Cameron looks like he’s part of an Essex gang arrested in Loughton after a transit van containing 30 kilos of cocaine was stopped by customs officials at Folkestone pic.twitter.com/EdEg2K7FJH — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) January 24, 2022

9.