This cat pranking a sleeping dog is 16 seconds of pure mischief
They say you should let sleeping dogs lie, but this cat must have been feline very brave when it decided not to abide by that. It absolutely nailed the old tap and hide prank on the sleeping dog in question, though.
Watch what happens.
Can’t stop laughing.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/bt3COZ7oUb
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 23, 2022
I believe that’s what you call a win. We’re not surprised it’s gone viral, and here’s what people have been saying about it.
Timeline cleanser. https://t.co/7FKKu7mygF
— Radical Centrist, “mildly” wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) January 24, 2022
Cats are a-holes exhibit A https://t.co/bZsETR93en
— Richard J Torres (@rjkeats_98) January 24, 2022
Love this. Hahahaha ❤️ https://t.co/2JXtTAgsfj
— Kate Shanahan (@KShanners) January 24, 2022
animals have a sense of humor! https://t.co/csyZHymgQB
— Rahland (@SteelNicho) January 23, 2022
Kitty Gaslighting 😹😹😹 https://t.co/2sF6FYgE0l
— 💫Teresa H 🦋✨💙💙 (@tmhensley1) January 23, 2022
To prove that the cat vs dog dynamic is a two-way street, there’s this.
— Ab (@Ab_984) January 24, 2022
So, dogs can be a-holes too.
Source buitengebieden Image Screengrab