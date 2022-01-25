This cat pranking a sleeping dog is 16 seconds of pure mischief

Animals

They say you should let sleeping dogs lie, but this cat must have been feline very brave when it decided not to abide by that. It absolutely nailed the old tap and hide prank on the sleeping dog in question, though.

Watch what happens.

I believe that’s what you call a win. We’re not surprised it’s gone viral, and here’s what people have been saying about it.

Timeline cleanser. https://t.co/7FKKu7mygF — Radical Centrist, “mildly” wrathful tantric deity (@RadCentrism) January 24, 2022

Cats are a-holes exhibit A https://t.co/bZsETR93en — Richard J Torres (@rjkeats_98) January 24, 2022

animals have a sense of humor! https://t.co/csyZHymgQB — Rahland (@SteelNicho) January 23, 2022

To prove that the cat vs dog dynamic is a two-way street, there’s this.

So, dogs can be a-holes too.

Source buitengebieden Image Screengrab