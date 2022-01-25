Boris Johnson had a lockdown birthday party and everyone’s making Sue Gray jokes – 27 funniest

News

Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly have been any more parties held at Downing Street during lockdown, another one turns up.

As you’ve probably seen by now, Carrie Johnson held a birthday party for Boris Johnson – of course she did! – for the PM and up to 30 staff on 19 June 2020, despite Covid rules banning indoor social gatherings.

The news prompted lots of jokes about Sue Gray, the senior civil servant charged with leading the inquiry into Downing Street parties whose findings have now – finally – sparked a Met Police investigation.

These are our 27 favourites.

Sue Gray clicks "create new folder" — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) January 24, 2022

we’re gonna need a bigger Sue Gray pic.twitter.com/NWKK0AFeRe — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 24, 2022

Sue Gray adding chapters to the report like: pic.twitter.com/vmggTRVIFz — Bohemian Sea Power (@mondegreentea) January 24, 2022

Won't someone think about Sue Gray's work-life balance — Sirin Kale (@thedalstonyears) January 24, 2022

Sue Gray right now pic.twitter.com/947SF1VbjW — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) January 24, 2022

SUE GRAY’S KIDS: when will we see mummy again?

SUE GRAY’S HUSBAND: I don’t know kids [fighting back tears] …I don’t know https://t.co/8NwQe8Lsbr — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) January 24, 2022

Breaking: Sue Gray has applied for the Watford job. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 24, 2022

Sue Gray lights a cigarette, opens Word, new document https://t.co/qKI8DIWIWe — Esther Webber (@estwebber) January 24, 2022

Sue Gray should release her report as a Choose Your Own Adventure book — emma jacobs (@emmavj) January 24, 2022

Sue Gray should paint the Forth Bridge next — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) January 24, 2022

Sue Gray about to drop the report (right before someone interrupts to inform her there was a 60 person gathering for pancake day) pic.twitter.com/wESfWKMzUC — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 24, 2022

Hopefully Sue Gray will be able to tell him if he was there https://t.co/BwhBanz7pV — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 24, 2022

