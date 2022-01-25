News

Boris Johnson had a lockdown birthday party and everyone’s making Sue Gray jokes – 27 funniest

John Plunkett. Updated January 25th, 2022

Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly have been any more parties held at Downing Street during lockdown, another one turns up.

As you’ve probably seen by now, Carrie Johnson held a birthday party for Boris Johnson – of course she did! – for the PM and up to 30 staff on 19 June 2020, despite Covid rules banning indoor social gatherings.

The news prompted lots of jokes about Sue Gray, the senior civil servant charged with leading the inquiry into Downing Street parties whose findings have now – finally – sparked a Met Police investigation.

These are our 27 favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2