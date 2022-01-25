News

There were ‘two Downing Street celebrations’ for Boris Johnson’s 2020 birthday – 19 gifted responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 25th, 2022

In a revelation that will suprise precisely nobody, Downing Street admits there was at least one celebration inside No. 10 on Boris Johnson’s birthday, the 19th of June, 2020, when indoor socialising was forbidden.

Barrister Adam Wagner commented on the scoop.

That assessment was confirmed by none other than the government itself.

According to ITV, the party was just 20 or 30 minutes and was followed in the evening by a gathering of family friends in the Johnsons’ Downing Street flat, which the PM strongly denies, insisting that the second celebration was in the garden.

There’s always a tweet.

At least Josephine acted responsibly.

Remarkably, considering the sheer volume of party revelations, it trended on Twitter due to a massive number of reactions, some angry, some funny, some incredibly sad.

