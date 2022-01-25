‘Someday in 2026’ predicts a dramatic end to Covid masks
Even as England’s lockdown rules go onto the Save Big Dog bonfire, it’s easy to feel like there’s no end in sight for the pandemic. Over on TikTok, @wesamsung is feeling confident that we won’t always be wearing Covid masks.
Check out his prediction.
@wesamsung part 2 🤣 #foryou #wesamsung ♬ I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
With four million views and counting, the sketch has picked up a lot of reactions – like these.
The best comedy contains a grain of truth.
Let’s hope this doesn’t have the whole beachload.
READ MORE
Michael Spicer hilariously explains how to exploit a massive loophole in the Covid rules
Source wesamsung Image Screengrab