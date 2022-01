Animals

First in an occasional series, funny cockatiel video of the week goes to this, shared by RagingZefBoner69 over on Reddit.

Beautiful.

‘And now we all know what the owner says when someone cuts in.’

dmitryredkin ‘😂😂 pika pika pika pi … what the fuck.’

birdradish ‘World’s cutest wtf.’

MidnightCiggarette

Source Reddit u/RagingZefBoner69