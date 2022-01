Best Of

It’s always reassuring to know that our day-to-day existence as an adult isn’t too dissimilar from other people’s experience of ‘adulthood’.

And when we say ‘not too dissimilar’ what we really mean is ‘absolutely exactly the same’ and these 19 tweets hilariously (and entirely relatable) nail what it means to be an adult.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.