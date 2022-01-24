The small-town feud between these rival roadside stall holders is quite the read

Life

It all started when Redditor Pessimistic_Soviet asked this.

“Those of you who live in small towns, what is the current local controversy all about?”

And it prompted no end of interesting replies, all of which you can read over here.

But there was one in particular that caught our eye because it’s such a hilarious and eye-opening read.

Here’s what fellow Redditor delux561 had to say.

‘In my wife’s home town of about 2k people, the road side produce stand guy is in a feud with a new SECOND produce stand that just opened. The original produce guy trained the new guy for a while apparently then fired him, now the fired guy opened his own spite produce stand.

‘They got in a fist fight and now the whole town has taken produce stand sides. The mayor and the only police officer in town are also involved and their wives are fighting. It is truly the dumbest version of Hatfield’s and McCoys, but no less redneck.’

‘Edit: This blew up, I have asked my wife for the screenshots she had. These are what the original guy sent the new stand guy, which he then posted on his FB. What he wrote is 10x better than anything I wrote I promise.’

And here they are.

Oof.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘This is the height of small town comedy.’

slaughterfodder ‘I love it. Almost Shakespearean to me.’

PunsAndRuns ‘Two Gentlemen of Arugula.’

peeweemax ‘Merchant of Lettuce.’

huitlacoche ‘Two produce stands, both alike in dignity …’

NOOOORTHDAKOTA ‘Are the fruit stands directly across from each other. I’m picturing both owners just scowling at the other all day long’

OrangeinDorne ‘God I hope so. Can you imagine the scowling as a customer ponders which stand to visit?’

cutofmyjib ‘HEY YOU. HIS APPLES ARE POISONED BUY MINE. “SHUT UP JEFF”

tigerjaws

And one just for fans of a certain sitcom …

‘Sounds like Mocha Joe’s vs Latte Larry’s’

punked123

