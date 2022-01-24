People love these fans’ response to their team not scoring for five games
This is just fabulous, a football team’s supporters’ imaginative (and hilarious) response to their team not scoring for five games in a row.
Magdeburg fans point giant fucking arrows to show players where the goal is after 5 games without scoring 🤣🤣
Top trolling.
That is fucking hilarious 🤣
It turns out it’s not entirely new.
This is fucking so old
Except …
Maybe they still haven’t scored.
We’re with Gary Lineker.
Just in case you were wondering, like this person …
what I want to know, did it work ?? 🤣🤣
It did! https://t.co/O4BedDHsS1
