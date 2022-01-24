Sport

People love these fans’ response to their team not scoring for five games

Poke Staff. Updated January 24th, 2022

This is just fabulous, a football team’s supporters’ imaginative (and hilarious) response to their team not scoring for five games in a row.

Top trolling.

It turns out it’s not entirely new.

Except …

We’re with Gary Lineker.

Just in case you were wondering, like this person …

READ MORE

The magical takedown of this Harry Potter fan just gets better and better

Source Twitter @SwearingSport