People love these fans’ response to their team not scoring for five games

This is just fabulous, a football team’s supporters’ imaginative (and hilarious) response to their team not scoring for five games in a row.

Magdeburg fans point giant fucking arrows to show players where the goal is after 5 games without scoring 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/tEpVUI4A6m — Swearing Sports News (@SwearingSport) January 22, 2022

Top trolling.

That is fucking hilarious 🤣 — Wicam (@johnycat) January 22, 2022

It turns out it’s not entirely new.

This is fucking so old — MisterNO (@student0682) January 23, 2022

Except …

Maybe they still haven’t scored. — Frank Coughlan (@fmcomment) January 23, 2022

We’re with Gary Lineker.

Just in case you were wondering, like this person …

what I want to know, did it work ?? 🤣🤣 — Ben 🤬 (@Ben_Bammun) January 22, 2022

Source Twitter @SwearingSport