This whiny man-baby requested a $4 refund for coffee because the second date wasn’t soon enough
Over on TikTok, Katlyn Phipps has shared this post-first-date horror story that should be sponsored by a red flag manufacturer. Somebody has to make them, right?
She went out for coffee with someone she connected with on the dating app Hinge, only to receive a request for a $4 refund from her date. She explains why.
@katlyn_phipps
Things men have: the audacity
Here’s a screenshot, so you can marvel at the gall at your leisure.
People wanted to know how the conversation went.
@katlyn_phipps Reply to @ihatetiktoksfm ♬ original sound – Katlyn Phipps
Here’s Katlyn’s very reasonable reply.
The final post shares his reportedly delusional reply.
@katlyn_phipps Reply to @user449188824186860 ♬ original sound – Katlyn Phipps
If working 12-hour shifts at a hospital during a pandemic isn’t a good enough excuse to be too busy for a date, then nothing is. TikTok users were not impressed.
Someone suggested how Katlyn could have got in a final dig.
Revenge is a dish best served hot, with a dash of cream.
READ MORE
Man’s first date doesn’t work out, invoices woman £3.50 for her coffee
Source Katlyn Phipps H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab, StockSnap on Pixabay