This whiny man-baby requested a $4 refund for coffee because the second date wasn’t soon enough

Poke Staff. Updated January 24th, 2022

Over on TikTok, Katlyn Phipps has shared this post-first-date horror story that should be sponsored by a red flag manufacturer. Somebody has to make them, right?

She went out for coffee with someone she connected with on the dating app Hinge, only to receive a request for a $4 refund from her date. She explains why.

Things men have: the audacity

Here’s a screenshot, so you can marvel at the gall at your leisure.

People wanted to know how the conversation went.

Here’s Katlyn’s very reasonable reply.

The final post shares his reportedly delusional reply.

If working 12-hour shifts at a hospital during a pandemic isn’t a good enough excuse to be too busy for a date, then nothing is. TikTok users were not impressed.

Someone suggested how Katlyn could have got in a final dig.

Revenge is a dish best served hot, with a dash of cream.

