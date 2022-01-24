Brexit bonus – Kent’s lorry queue is now visible from space

News

The lines of lorries waiting to get processed at Dover have become an almost permanent feature in Kent, with the promise of less red tape after the UK’s exit from the EU now a memory almost as distant as the end of the queue.

let's check in on Brexit and see how it's goinghttps://t.co/jeQPcHdBuy — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 22, 2022

They create problems for the drivers, who have a limited number of options for toilet and food breaks, for locals, who have to allow for disruption on their journeys, and for Brexiters, who have to pretend it’s not their fault.

It’s unlikely to be great for the air quality in the Garden of England, either. Don’t mention the sunlit uplands.

A recent increase in the queues brought the topic back to the fore.

Just remember – this is the A20 and a result of full customs checks on all commercials leaving the U.K. for France . 10-20 mins per truck processing paperwork results in this . This is one part of a very long queue #Brexit pic.twitter.com/HJgW0TuhQl — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) January 20, 2022

Quite the dilemma for the BBC… Do they report the huge and, quite frankly, inhumane lorry queues at Dover? Or do they report that Adele sadly had to cancel her Las Vegas residency? Tough call — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 22, 2022

"Nah, it's not! Those miles of lorries have got nothing to do with… you know, that thing no one talks about… it's… it's magnetism. Yeah! Magnetism. They're all stuck together, like when you play with magnets, and they all get stuck end-to-end. That. But with no toilets." — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) January 22, 2022

Fun fact – the queue to cross the Channel is longer than the Channel itself. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) January 21, 2022

"See that massive queue of lorries? That's all my fault." pic.twitter.com/SvW0kELz0a — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) January 22, 2022

I’ve seen a lot of remoaning about lorries recently. Guys, we must embrace the queues at Dover, make the most of empty shelves and rising prices and just move on. — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) January 23, 2022

Google images from around March 2021, when the queues were shorter than they have been recently, put the problem into a stark perspective.

Queues of lorries backed up waiting to be processed at the Port of Dover are now so long the huge tailbacks can be seen from space on Google Maps satellite images https://t.co/goG4mV0QnH — LBC (@LBC) January 22, 2022

As serious as the issue obviously is, it allowed a certain opportunity for piss-taking.

BREAKING: The Brexit lorry queue has become the second object in the UK to be visible from space, after Michael Fabricant's hairpiece x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) January 22, 2022

Aliens in distant galaxies can now see that Brexit's going great. https://t.co/vbcvSnGk9X — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) January 22, 2022

Imagine your fuck up being visible from space. https://t.co/7ODkbJW7SM — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) January 22, 2022

It's the Farage Garage https://t.co/A58bvT5ZJo — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) January 22, 2022

You know what you can also see from space? The Great Barrier Reef. The Great Wall of China. Maybe try being PROUD of our country's landmarks 🇬🇪🇬🇪🇬🇪 https://t.co/H9ZM9IADk6 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 22, 2022

Can we see any of the Brexit benefits from space or https://t.co/93kX0NhHLv — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 22, 2022

Can be seen from space "but not from Fleet Street or Broadcasting House" https://t.co/LgYnG5Xh7G — Stephen #WearAMask #WashYourHands (@ISayPorter) January 22, 2022

2016:

“I see no downsides to Brexit, only a considerable upside” 2022:

Brexit downside visible from space https://t.co/pJmp22CsMD — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 22, 2022

No wonder we have a shortage of HGV drivers – they are all sat in queues either side of Doverhttps://t.co/SxT2mKWDo2 — Peter Underwood 💚 (@GreenPeterU) January 23, 2022

Still – every cloud …

Finally brexit Britain is world beating https://t.co/GjcZgqu4D5 — Mark Stacey (@VintiquesMark) January 22, 2022

