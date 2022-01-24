News

Brexit bonus – Kent’s lorry queue is now visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2022

The lines of lorries waiting to get processed at Dover have become an almost permanent feature in Kent, with the promise of less red tape after the UK’s exit from the EU now a memory almost as distant as the end of the queue.

They create problems for the drivers, who have a limited number of options for toilet and food breaks, for locals, who have to allow for disruption on their journeys, and for Brexiters, who have to pretend it’s not their fault.

It’s unlikely to be great for the air quality in the Garden of England, either. Don’t mention the sunlit uplands.

A recent increase in the queues brought the topic back to the fore.

Google images from around March 2021, when the queues were shorter than they have been recently, put the problem into a stark perspective.

As serious as the issue obviously is, it allowed a certain opportunity for piss-taking.

Still – every cloud …

