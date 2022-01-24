A fine-dining restaurant’s edible chocolate handwash has got the internet up in arms
A clip of one of the house delicacies at El Cielo, Bogotá, has gone viral, mostly thanks to people who think it’s a terrible idea.
The fine-dining restaurant, creative brainchild of celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, is one of three sites, with the Washington branch becoming the first Columbian-themed restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.
See for yourself what’s got everyone up in arms.
Dica: Essa “experiência gastronômica” você pode fazer em casa. pic.twitter.com/saTJ5YMgUF
— Flávio Costa (@flaviocostaf) January 22, 2022
Translation –
Tip: You can do this “gastronomic experience” at home.
The edible chocolate handwash, part of the $135 15-course taster menu, has gone down like a hacking cough in a packed lift, with these responses jumping out at us.
1.
Nope. Nope. Nopey nope. Nope. https://t.co/fnKenbA3rF
— Grace Dent (@gracedent) January 22, 2022
2.
For people who've never experienced buying a kid a bag of Cadbury's buttons at the cinema. https://t.co/Ndh5UyHh7W
— Katherine Boyle (@KatherineEBoyle) January 22, 2022
3.
I’d still be too embarrassed to admit that I had actually ordered the fish. https://t.co/AB8PFiqA1r
— Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) January 23, 2022
4.
Heston Blumenthal has a lot to answer for https://t.co/PqCVy2qjt4
— badly-drawn bee…🐝 (@soapachu) January 22, 2022
5.
Please shoot me into the sun. https://t.co/H1U4tsEt6k
— Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 22, 2022
6.
i’ve heard this is how yer da eats gravy https://t.co/5IJU5bh3B9
— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) January 23, 2022
7.
Grow up. https://t.co/0Sls5y7nsl
— Gareth (@Cadmarch) January 23, 2022
8.
This is the ultimate We Want Plates. https://t.co/CMuLnSAgYS
— Nicola (@scrapegroat) January 23, 2022
9.
"Hope you enjoyed, that will be $2,500." https://t.co/e8cWFYwwpp
— Trey (@treydayway) January 22, 2022
10.
Fair play, other restaurants saw what Salt Bae was doing to rich people and they thought they’d try it too. https://t.co/Wq2ulDDXPa
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 23, 2022
11.
Late stage of capitalism https://t.co/ZhPrLtUssg
— Bruno Rocha ❁ (@rochacbruno) January 22, 2022
12.
Close your eyes.
Scroll until it’s safe.
Reopen your eyes.
You’re welcome. https://t.co/exMSjB5sLu
— SpecsaVARs (@Specsavers) January 22, 2022
Of course, there is an extra dimension.
first of all: ew
second of all: IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC? https://t.co/JckXBp8cAe
— iris west-allen • ليلى 🧜🏽♀️ (@queersiren) January 23, 2022
Hands. Face. Space.
