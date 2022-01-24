Popular

A fine-dining restaurant’s edible chocolate handwash has got the internet up in arms

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 24th, 2022

A clip of one of the house delicacies at El Cielo, Bogotá, has gone viral, mostly thanks to people who think it’s a terrible idea.

The fine-dining restaurant, creative brainchild of celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, is one of three sites, with the Washington branch becoming the first Columbian-themed restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.

See for yourself what’s got everyone up in arms.

Translation –

Tip: You can do this “gastronomic experience” at home.

The edible chocolate handwash, part of the $135 15-course taster menu, has gone down like a hacking cough in a packed lift, with these responses jumping out at us.

Of course, there is an extra dimension.

Hands. Face. Space.

