A fine-dining restaurant’s edible chocolate handwash has got the internet up in arms

A clip of one of the house delicacies at El Cielo, Bogotá, has gone viral, mostly thanks to people who think it’s a terrible idea.

The fine-dining restaurant, creative brainchild of celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, is one of three sites, with the Washington branch becoming the first Columbian-themed restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.

See for yourself what’s got everyone up in arms.

Dica: Essa “experiência gastronômica” você pode fazer em casa. pic.twitter.com/saTJ5YMgUF — Flávio Costa (@flaviocostaf) January 22, 2022

Translation –

Tip: You can do this “gastronomic experience” at home.

The edible chocolate handwash, part of the $135 15-course taster menu, has gone down like a hacking cough in a packed lift, with these responses jumping out at us.

For people who've never experienced buying a kid a bag of Cadbury's buttons at the cinema. https://t.co/Ndh5UyHh7W — Katherine Boyle (@KatherineEBoyle) January 22, 2022

I’d still be too embarrassed to admit that I had actually ordered the fish. https://t.co/AB8PFiqA1r — Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) January 23, 2022

Heston Blumenthal has a lot to answer for https://t.co/PqCVy2qjt4 — badly-drawn bee…🐝 (@soapachu) January 22, 2022

Please shoot me into the sun. https://t.co/H1U4tsEt6k — Geraldine (@everywhereist) January 22, 2022

i’ve heard this is how yer da eats gravy https://t.co/5IJU5bh3B9 — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) January 23, 2022

This is the ultimate We Want Plates. https://t.co/CMuLnSAgYS — Nicola (@scrapegroat) January 23, 2022

"Hope you enjoyed, that will be $2,500." https://t.co/e8cWFYwwpp — Trey (@treydayway) January 22, 2022

Fair play, other restaurants saw what Salt Bae was doing to rich people and they thought they’d try it too. https://t.co/Wq2ulDDXPa — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) January 23, 2022

Late stage of capitalism https://t.co/ZhPrLtUssg — Bruno Rocha ❁ (@rochacbruno) January 22, 2022

Close your eyes.

Scroll until it’s safe.

Reopen your eyes. You’re welcome. https://t.co/exMSjB5sLu — SpecsaVARs (@Specsavers) January 22, 2022

Of course, there is an extra dimension.

first of all: ew

second of all: IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC? https://t.co/JckXBp8cAe — iris west-allen • ليلى 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@queersiren) January 23, 2022

Hands. Face. Space.

If this recipe can be described as “salad” then you can be anything you want to be

