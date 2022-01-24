This killjoy gave a comedy show a bad review because there was too much laughter
Of all the reasons to give a one-star review to a comedy gig, too much laughter must surely have never made anybody’s list – until this one.
The post, shared on Reddit by u/laudalahsan, drew exactly the scorn you’d expect.
How dare people laugh at a comedy show? Those people piss me off almost as much as the people who cheer at football games.
sparty219
Went to a restaurant the other day and there were people around us eating. Like, what? Pandemic is getting out of control.
cjbeames
That’s nothing. I went to a store the other day and I kid you not… people were actually using money!
Mysterysheep12
Went to the pub and people were drinking alcohol! OPENLY! And all I wanted to do was read my book in peace!
CyberMindGrrl
Imagine gatekeeping laughter.
xtianlaw
And don’t even get me started on people who clap after a song during a concert!
Manowar274
As u/OCDsuckz pointed out –
She’s right about one thing… comedy isn’t for everyone.
READ MORE
This entitled customer’s outrageous 1-star review is a hilarious self-own