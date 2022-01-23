Tucker Carlson is outraged that M&Ms have become less sexy – not a parody (NSFW)

Entertainment

The Mars confectionery company has given its M&M characters a makeover to bring them into the 21st century.

M&Ms is a chocolate brand on a mission. We believe in championing the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.

The orange M&M is now more open about its anxiety, but the most obvious visual difference is the shoes, particularly on the ‘female’ green and brown M&Ms.

Green’s boots have been swapped for comfy trainers and brown’s stilettos ditched for a lower, more practical heel – presumably for when she has to negotiate stairs.



The move was met with a fair amount of mockery – some lighthearted, some fuelled by genuine outrage.

Dumbest thing of the day. OMG…They’re friggen’ M&Ms. https://t.co/zGKjUGuLpA — Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) January 20, 2022

Instead of making the Green M&M less sexy, they should’ve made them ALL sluttier https://t.co/uumaGRZ28E — Neil Bad Bitch Harris (@bigfatmoosepssy) January 20, 2022

More "inclusive" M&M's for a more progressive world! RACISM DEFEATED! https://t.co/t80C5EB1IY — UrinatingChief (@UrinatingTree) January 20, 2022

Why is everything stupid https://t.co/HZrNLmJiOT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 20, 2022

M&Ms clearly spotted the furore.

Did my shoes really break the internet? pic.twitter.com/ZaisgZ9QYZ — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 20, 2022

Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson had his own somewhat disturbing take on the revamp, and Acyn Torabi shared the Fox News presenter’s rant.

Tucker: M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity… pic.twitter.com/rz7VtVCHWu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022

Tucker: If you look at him, the orange M&M does appear very anxious. Maybe he doesn’t like all the ugly new shoes he sees around him. Maybe he liked the sexy boots. pic.twitter.com/ePlcMXZJKW — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022

Of course, Carlson’s bizarre self-own trended wildly on Twitter – and a lot of the reactions were NSFW.

1.

"When you're totally turned off, we've achieved equity." So, wait, he was turned on by the M&M in stilettos before…? https://t.co/Au7zGF8XCX — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) January 22, 2022

2.

Why are the libs making m&ms unfuckable??? https://t.co/reqGvNIcER — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 22, 2022

3.

You… wanted to have a drink… with an M&M? #DeeperIssues https://t.co/4dp5AnBL82 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 22, 2022

4.

For your Saturday morning viewing pleasure, I am proud to present: Tucker Carlson being extremely angry that he no longer wants to fuck the M&Ms cartoon character. No, really.pic.twitter.com/k4wZyw8Plu — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) January 22, 2022

5.

Tucker Carlson has a STRANGE FETISH for sexy female chocolate M&M’s. He needs help. https://t.co/uIPFS9r3nZ — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 22, 2022

6.

Tucker Carlson is OUTRAGED that M&Ms don’t make him horny enough anymore pic.twitter.com/10UtNNdEXD — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) January 22, 2022

7.

JUST IN: M&M’s World in Times Square has secured a restraining order against Tucker Carlson. pic.twitter.com/T0HvJnAFB3 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) January 22, 2022

8.

I’m going to try and fuck a bag of greens because unlike you (not currently fucking any M&Ms) I love this country — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 22, 2022

9.

will somebody just tell me which m&ms I’m allowed to be attracted to — octave (@curtofranklin) January 20, 2022

10.

Good morning to everyone who never found m&ms sexy before. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) January 22, 2022

11.

When not pushing white nationalist talking points, tucker is mad about m and m’s https://t.co/HWigIGOvI0 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 22, 2022

12.

War against imaginary characters continues pic.twitter.com/PlaojW7Ehv — Yeff (@Jeffreee5) January 22, 2022

The big question is this –

How the hell do you get upset about m&ms but not a sitting president overturning an election — Jeffrey | Vaxxed | Democracy | Anti-GQP (@L17ringz) January 22, 2022

