Tucker Carlson is outraged that M&Ms have become less sexy – not a parody (NSFW)

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 23rd, 2022

The Mars confectionery company has given its M&M characters a makeover to bring them into the 21st century.

M&Ms is a chocolate brand on a mission. We believe in championing the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.

The orange M&M is now more open about its anxiety, but the most obvious visual difference is the shoes, particularly on the ‘female’ green and brown M&Ms.

Green’s boots have been swapped for comfy trainers and brown’s stilettos ditched for a lower, more practical heel – presumably for when she has to negotiate stairs.


The move was met with a fair amount of mockery – some lighthearted, some fuelled by genuine outrage.

M&Ms clearly spotted the furore.

Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson had his own somewhat disturbing take on the revamp, and Acyn Torabi shared the Fox News presenter’s rant.

Of course, Carlson’s bizarre self-own trended wildly on Twitter – and a lot of the reactions were NSFW.

The big question is this –

