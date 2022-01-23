14 hilariously improbable candle scents that really exist

Weird World

We’re all aware of the unusual approach Gwyneth Paltrow has taken to creating candle scents for her health and wellbeing store, Goop.

Her geranium, cedar and bergamot This Smells Like My Vagina candle sold out instantly, despite the $75-dollar price tag.



The vagina theme recently continued with the statement scent Hands Off My Vagina, which will raise funds for the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project in response to threats against reproductive rights in the USA.



The Whiskey River Soap Co. has produced a similarly left field range of candle scents, aimed at the gift market. These are some of the most unusual, and it’s crucial to read the scent ingredients as well as the names. They’re not all safe for work.

1. Hangovers

2. Working From Home

3. Cat People

4. Grammar Police

5. Calm the Fuck Down

6. Office Naps

7. Neat Freaks

8. The Only Child