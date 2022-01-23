Do you share any of these 17 controversial food opinions?

Popular

Over on r/AskReddit, u/PurpleTwo8851 put the feelers out for some culinary info.

What is your most controversial food opinion?

These are definitely jumping off points for some serious differences of opinion, some more controversial than others.

Brussels sprouts are one of the best tasting vegetables on earth.

ThreeMarmots



If you put ketchup on everything, you don’t actually like food, you just like ketchup.

dynnk

Tomatoes are too slimy, and mushrooms taste like erasers.

Ravenwight

Hot dogs should be at least 60% charred on the surface.

Oneforthatpurple



Lettuce and tomato do not belong on sandwiches.

Demurist

Breakfast is the least important meal of the day and entirely skippable.

xXPhiiLLyXx

Lavender is a scent not a culinary herb. Lavender ice cream is disgusting It tastes like eating soap.

thedrakeequator



I like fast food as much as expensive restaurant food.

NOT000

I could eat a whole lemon (No peel) like it were an orange. They’re sweeter by far than they are sour. Delicious even.

Zelloch



