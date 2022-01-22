Life

This entitled boss was put firmly in their place and it’s a supremely satisfying read

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2022

This week’s tale of an outrageously entitled boss given entirely the treatment the deserved comes courtesy of @BirdRespecter over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s the exchange again in full, in close-up.

Boom.

Here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

And just in case you wondered what happened next.

READ MORE

Jack Monroe’s thread about the true cost of inflation ‘as it happens to people with the least’ is an important read

Source Twitter @BirdRespecter H/T Reddit u/APoxOfMox