This entitled boss was put firmly in their place and it’s a supremely satisfying read

This week’s tale of an outrageously entitled boss given entirely the treatment the deserved comes courtesy of @BirdRespecter over on Twitter.

Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to fuck off in delightful ways. pic.twitter.com/KQJv4KrBBg — Lenny Sweetman (Official) (@BirdRespecter) January 18, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s the exchange again in full, in close-up.

Here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

Holy shit this is the dream. You are an actual Folk Hero of legend. — Andrew Elmore 💽 (@AndrewElmore) January 18, 2022

My man did not pass the intimidation speech check — Hershey Spritzer (@weinercasanova) January 18, 2022

Pumped my fist at that “No” — mike (getting worried) (@aniceburrito) January 18, 2022

And just in case you wondered what happened next.

Final update: I had 0 expectation that this post would be seen by so many. I didn't really want to post this because we're veering into "cringey epic dunk territory" but since had a great time reading all your quitting stories, here's one more. 👋 pic.twitter.com/3F6axxP5jx — Lenny Sweetman (Official) (@BirdRespecter) January 19, 2022

I'm not gonna post a bunch of dildos and lamps under this post, but I would like to plug the mutual aid hub. Mutual aid is an important community building tool that saves lives, and I encourage everyone reading to find something in your city. Thanks guys!https://t.co/W1w2WhOI6S — Lenny Sweetman (Official) (@BirdRespecter) January 19, 2022

