This entitled customer’s outrageous 1-star review is a hilarious self-own

It’s always tempting to check out an online review or two before booking a restaurant you haven’t been to before.

But it’s fair to say some reviews can be more helpful than others.

And not many of them have quite such a spectacular handbrake turn as this particular 1-star review that has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Checking restaurant reviews near me, and found this. The place sounds great!’ said Tbonewiz who shared it over on Reddit.

And as lots of people were pointing out, if they were trying to diss the restaurant, their outrageous review would have had entirely the opposite effect.

‘That’s actually a glaring endorsement and they don’t even realise it.’

JKolodne ‘For reals, when people check the one star reviews they will see this gem!’

Upbeat-Ad-4310 ‘Jokes on this one, I check 1 star reviews more than I do 5 star reviews. This’ll probably be more visible than if she just gave it 5 stars. Dumbass.’

Xavvyd

Some people pointed out it’s not the first time it has been shared, but if any review merits reheating, then it’s surely this one.

To conclude …

‘I despise the whole “influencer” bullshit schtik. What a pox on humanity.’

realqurlyjoe

Source Reddit u/Tbonewiz