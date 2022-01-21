Stephen Fry remembered Meat Loaf with this old Saturday Live sketch and it’s a fabulous trip down memory lane

Celebrity

Tributes have been pouring in for the great Meat Loaf, who has sadly died aged 74.

Among the many people remembering the Bat Out of Hell singer was Stephen Fry, who shared this sketch the pair did on Channel 4’s Saturday Live back in the day.

And it’s a very funny trip down memory lane.

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century – https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

… he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful … — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again.

“It was long ago and it was far away

And it was so much better that it is today” — Chris (yeah i know its taken me a while) (@AnxietyAnecdote) January 21, 2022

