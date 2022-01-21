Celebrity

Stephen Fry remembered Meat Loaf with this old Saturday Live sketch and it’s a fabulous trip down memory lane

Tributes have been pouring in for the great Meat Loaf, who has sadly died aged 74.

Among the many people remembering the Bat Out of Hell singer was Stephen Fry, who shared this sketch the pair did on Channel 4’s Saturday Live back in the day.

And it’s a very funny trip down memory lane.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again.

