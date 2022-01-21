Meat Loaf’s story about ‘jealous’ Prince Andrew is making people love him even more

Celebrity

Sad news today that the great Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

The Bat Out of Hell singer, who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later legally known as Michael, died on Thursday with his wife, Deborah Gillespie, by his side

He spent seven weeks at number one with his biggest UK hit single, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), and there have been no end of tributes on Twitter today.

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022

R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf, 74.

One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/J0UNQgGahn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2022

My friend interviewed Meat Loaf about ten years ago and he graciously signed a printed-out meme for me. A king. pic.twitter.com/ZmvRSxuViU — Caitlin Welsh (@Caitlin_Welsh) January 21, 2022

And this one also caught our eye, a tale told by the singer in an interview with the Guardian back in 2003 about the time he took part in Prince Edward’s ill-fated charity fundraiser, It’s A Royal Knockout.

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s that particular paragraph again from Meat Loaf’s interview with the Guardian’s Tim Dowling.

It was during this period that Meat made his own small contribution to British history by appearing in It’s a Royal Knockout, with hindsight the point at which it all started to go wrong for the royal family. “Oh, the Queen hates me,” he says with a grin. Well, it wasn’t his fault, exactly, but what was it actually like? “It was great fun. I had a great time,” he says. “Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little – I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this – I think he got a little jealous … Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat. “So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’ I said, ‘well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat.'”

No word on whether Andrew broke into a sweat, however.

The full interview is well worth a few minutes of your time and you can find it at the Guardian over here.

RIP Meat Loaf.

