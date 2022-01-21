Celebrity

Meat Loaf’s story about ‘jealous’ Prince Andrew is making people love him even more

Poke Staff. Updated January 22nd, 2022

Sad news today that the great Meat Loaf has died aged 74.

The Bat Out of Hell singer, who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later legally known as Michael, died on Thursday with his wife, Deborah Gillespie, by his side

He spent seven weeks at number one with his biggest UK hit single, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), and there have been no end of tributes on Twitter today.

And this one also caught our eye, a tale told by the singer in an interview with the Guardian back in 2003 about the time he took part in Prince Edward’s ill-fated charity fundraiser, It’s A Royal Knockout.

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s that particular paragraph again from Meat Loaf’s interview with the Guardian’s Tim Dowling.

It was during this period that Meat made his own small contribution to British history by appearing in It’s a Royal Knockout, with hindsight the point at which it all started to go wrong for the royal family.

“Oh, the Queen hates me,” he says with a grin. Well, it wasn’t his fault, exactly, but what was it actually like? “It was great fun. I had a great time,” he says.

“Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little – I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this – I think he got a little jealous … Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat.

“So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, ‘You can’t touch me. I’m royal.’ I said, ‘well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don’t give a shit who you are, you’re goin’ in the moat.'”

No word on whether Andrew broke into a sweat, however.

The full interview is well worth a few minutes of your time and you can find it at the Guardian over here.

RIP Meat Loaf.

H/T Twitter @youwouldknow Source Guardian Images screen grabs